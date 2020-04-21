CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

Posted April 21, 2020

LOVE & BASKETBALL

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty


20 years later, Love and Basketball is still widely named one of our favorite black love stories.  Monica Wright and Quincy McCall quickly became #CoupleGoals when the friends-turned-lovers showed us at a young age how to deal with love, friendships and passion.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Debuting on April 16 in 2000, the legendary film’s story pulls at the heartstrings as we watched childhood friends organically fall in love to become life companions sharing their drive for basketball. The movie is star-studded with well-known actors like Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Regina Hall, and more.

After 20 years, here’s what the cast is up to now…

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3. Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Source:Getty

Sanaa is set to voice Selina Kyle/Catwoman in ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2.

4. Omar Epps

Omar Epps Source:Getty

Omar has published a book titled, “From Fatherless to Fatherhood” and has a reoccurring role on This Is Us.

5. Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard Source:Getty

Most recently Woodard has been booked and busy with movies like The Lion King and Juanita as well as Empire and Luke Cage. She is also set to be apart of a new film with Kevin Hart titled ‘Fatherhood’. 

6. Regina Hall

Regina Hall Source:WENN

Regina Hall is set to host BET’s own coronavirus relief benefit soon and has played leading roles in “Girls Trip” and “Little.” 

7.

Source:Getty

8. Monica Calhoun

Monica Calhoun Source:Getty

Monica Calhoun returned for “The Best Man Holiday” in 2013. 

9. Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt Source:Getty

Kyla is a mother of 2 and was most recently seen on Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood with her husband KP. 

10. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Source:Getty

Tyra has recently launched Modelland where anyone can come to live out their modeling dreams in Los Angeles. 

11.

Source:Getty

12. Debbi Morgan

Debbi Morgan Source:Getty

She appeared in a reoccurring role on “Power” where she played Tasha’s mother. 

13. Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe Source:D'usse

Boris is currently on a TV show, “Station 19” which is renewed for its fourth season. 

14. Harry Lennix

Harry Lennix Source:Getty

Harry recently shared his passion play set to music in an Easter movie called “Revival!”

15. Dennis Haysbert

Dennis Haysbert Source:Getty

Besides being known as “The All-State Man”, Dennis stars in “Lucifer” which is coming to Netflix. 

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close