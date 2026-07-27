Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Winnie Harlow's Hottest Instagram Pictures

CASSIUS Gems: Model Winnie Harlow’s Hottest Instagram Pictures

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Happy Birthday to the queen Winnie Harlow.

The Jamaican beauty hails from Mississauga, Canada, and was first discovered by OG model Tyra Banks during the 21st season of America’s Next Top Model. Becoming a model was a stark contrast from how she was treated as a child because she has a skin condition called vitiligo which causes some parts of her skin to be completely white and pale. It all started when Banks found her on Instagram.

While Harlow had mixed feelings about the show’s effect on her career, she’s forever appreciative of the experience and chance to shine.

“It has nothing to do with being ungrateful, and more over [sic] nothing to do with ‘shade’ to Tyra,” Harlow explained in a comment to a fan. “She was the first person of higher status to make me feel like I could be a model and not only am I grateful for that, it’s something I’ll never forget.”

From there, her career skyrocketed, and she’s since scored major spreads in Vogue, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Dazed, Complex, a member of Victoria Secret’s 2018 Fashion Show, and has worked with brands like Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Swarovski, Nike, and Puma.

Speaking of Puma, she’s also romantically linked to one of the athletic brand’s pillar athletes, Los Angeles Laker and MNA CHamp Kyle Kuzma. The two made it Instagram official last summer, and she even visited him in the NBA Bubble.

In honor of Winnie’s birthday, we gathered some of the super model’s hottest Instagram photos:

1. Bling Bling

2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ2hHLdyBeK

3. Make it shine.

4. Cleaning up

5. Au Naturale

6. Princess vibes

7. Yacht Life

8. Trophy Wife

9. Scary Sight

10.

11.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDHHicUFjol

12. cover girl

http://instagram.com/p/Crdr1wJrmaJ

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

CASSIUS Gems: Model Winnie Harlow’s Hottest Instagram Pictures was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

WNBA: MAY 31 Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington Accused NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With WNBA Players

Hip-Hop Wired
Air Max 95

Nike Music Exec Indicted For Stealing A Milli From The Swoosh Brand

Hip-Hop Wired
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
Rolling Loud 2026

Biggest Takeaways From Loe Shimmy’s New Album, ‘Pretty Girlz Run The World’

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending

Trending

Education  |  Vassier

Metro Atlanta Schools Announce 2026 Start Dates

Comments
Poster for "Fresh Fade for the First Day" event hosted by 1-800-TRUCK WRECK, offering 500 free haircuts, food, games, and entertainment at the John H Harland Boys and Girls Club on July 30.
Events  |  paige.boyd

1-800-Truckwreck’s “Fresh Fade For The First Day”

Comments
36:27
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

6LACK Was Never Toxic, And Is Bringing Love With New Album

Comments
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
Local  |  BeasyBaybie

Atlanta Company Plans Major Hiring Push

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close