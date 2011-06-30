Pete Rock’s Lawyer Issues Statement On Police Brutality At Release Party

Pete Rock’s wife Shara McHayle has asked friends and supporters to gather at 100 Centre Street in New York, NY at 9am this morning to seek justice in the wake of the police misconduct at the Monumental album release party. Following is an official statement from the family’s lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Pete Rock, Tek & Steele (of Smif N Wessun) were celebrating the release of their collaborative album, ‘Monumental.’ It was a peaceful gathering inside of a sold-out Tammany Hall (lower-east side Manhattan, NY) to see the group perform new music from the project. Earlier in the evening some guest wanted to enter the event but were turned away by the management and bouncers employed by the club. A minor argument ensued but eventually was diffused by the bouncers. Thirty minutes after that minor skirmish(no 61 or incident was ever filed by the club or bouncers) some 15-20 uniformed Police Officers from the 7th precinct arrived at the venue. When the officers arrived some of them entered the venue where they witnessed a peaceful environment, they quickly exited the venue and joined their fellow officers in the exit area of the venue. Upon joining their fellow Officer’s they all began to put on black leather gloves. At that time more uniformed officers arrived in marked rmp’s and exited their vehicles. The officers then hurried into the club and began macing and assaulting individuals inside the club, dragging one of them out and pummeling him directly in front of the club. Present at the event were artist, industry tastemakers, fans, photographers, and cameramen. Several people began filming and recording the unprovoked brutality much to the dismay of the police. The officers then began to mace and assault anyone within arms length, including several women. Their behavior was unjustified, unprovoked, and simply barbaric considering there was no provocation. Pete Rock, Tek and Steele fortunately were not harmed, however some of their friends & family were assaulted by the Police. The group’s attorney, Kenneth Montgomery, is addressing the situation now with local community leaders & is available for comment with more detailed information.

Kenneth Montgomery

917-770-5590

ken@kjmontgomerylaw.com

