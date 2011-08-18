CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Charli Baltimore Shaves Her Head & Gets A Tattoo

9 reads
Leave a comment

charlie baltimore head tattooCharli Baltimore hasn’t made news since she was rumored to have contracted all types of STD’s from an ex-boyfriend. The ex-Murder Inc. rapper recently shaved the side of her head and replaced the hair with a tattoo!

Check it out!

Charli Baltimore Responds To Zach Williams Accusations, Says He’s A Stalker

Charli Baltimore’s Ex Says She’s Broke, Has Herpes & Is Hooked On Cocaine

Charli Baltimore Tells DJ Whoo Kid She Woke Up With Four Naked Women [AUDIO]

Charli Baltimore Says Lil Kim Was A Jumpoff

For more photos, click here.

Charli Baltimore

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close