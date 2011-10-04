Beyonce’s Surprise Appearance In Houston

Beyonce’s hometown received an unexpected visit from the superstar when she made a surprise appearance at the University of Houston to support her mother, Tina Knowles. Mama Knowles was honored for her philanthropic work and accomplishments of being a mother, businesswoman and fashion designer. Find out more about Bey’s visit to H-Town right here!

RELATED POSTS:

Beyonce Shows Off Baby Bump In “Countdown” [SNEAK PEEK]

Beyonce Runs The Mall?!? [VIDEO]

Best Legs In The Game [PHOTOS]

SOURCE: TheBoxHouston.com