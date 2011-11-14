CLOSE
Why Beyonce’s Baby Bump Was Missing

Beyonce on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

Beyonce pregnancy conspiracy theorists have been buzzing all weekend after seeing her perform on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” with The Roots on Friday night. Her belly appeared to be flat, but it’s not because a fake baby bump deflated. Beyonce’s performance was reportedly filmed three months ago, even though it aired on a new show.

Take a look at Beyonce performing “Countdown” in the video below.

