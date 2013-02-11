Kelly Rowland, Katy Perry, J. Lo, Rihanna & Others Flaunt Their Curves at the 2013 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres stare at Katy Perry’s cleavage at the 2013 Grammy Awards. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Although the Grammy Awards instituted a stricter dress code this year, a few celebs still managed to show off their curves in revealing outfits, specifically Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Lopez.

Check out photos below of Katy Perry, J. Lo, Kelly Rowland and Alicia Keys!

RELATED:

Beyonce Wins Grammy Award for “Love on Top” [PHOTOS]

Frank Ocean, Beyonce, Jay-Z & Others Win Grammy Awards [FULL LIST]

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards: The Absolute Best (& Worst) Dressed [PHOTOS]

2013 Grammy Award Performances: Rihanna, Jay-Z, Miguel & More! [VIDEO]

Chris Brown & Rihanna Attend 2013 Grammy Awards Together [PHOTOS]

Drake Wins Grammy For Best Rap Album & Drops ‘Started From The Bottom’ Video