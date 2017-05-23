Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why Didn’t Matthew Knowles Get Invited To Beyonce’s Push Party? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment


Beyonce and the rest of the Knowles-Carter family had a big, African-themed “push party,” in celebration of the two new lives incubating in Bey’s belly. Beyonce posted a stream of gorgeous photos from the event on her Instagram over the weekend, featuring her Destiny’s Child sisters and other famous faces.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

One person who was notably absent, however, was Bey’s dad, Matthew Knowles. What’s up with that? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Get REALLY Passionate About Beyonce’s “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Beyonce Will Get Paid Whether She Performs At Coachella Or Not [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce Upstage Everyone At The VMAs? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations

12 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Why Didn’t Matthew Knowles Get Invited To Beyonce’s Push Party? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest