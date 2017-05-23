Gary’s Tea: Why Didn’t Matthew Knowles Get Invited To Beyonce’s Push Party? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Beyonce and the rest of the Knowles-Carter family had a big, African-themed “push party,” in celebration of the two new lives incubating in Bey’s belly. Beyonce posted a stream of gorgeous photos from the event on her Instagram over the weekend, featuring her Destiny’s Child sisters and other famous faces.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

One person who was notably absent, however, was Bey’s dad, Matthew Knowles. What’s up with that? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Get REALLY Passionate About Beyonce’s “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Beyonce Will Get Paid Whether She Performs At Coachella Or Not [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce Upstage Everyone At The VMAs? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]