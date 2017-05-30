Local News: Gun Buy Back Program+ Man shot and killed in SW Atlanta hotel

Gun buy back program

Community leaders are gearing up for a gun buy back program. Police officers, sheriff deputies and clergy will hold a press conference today ( May 30, 2017) at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church to talk about the gun buy back program scheduled for June 15.

Man shot after getting off MARTA train

Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man early Memorial Day. The victim told police he was getting off a SW Atlanta Marta train yesterday when the event occurred. Officers found him with a wound to the back of his head, he could not give them a description of the shooter but told police the shooter was in a gray car.

Man shot, killed in South Fulton County hotel

Detectives are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a SW Atlanta hotel late Monday night ( May 29, 2017). The 24-year-old victim was found at the A2C budget hotel in the 4200 block of Shirley Dr. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots but saw nothing. At this time police have no suspects nor motives for the shooting.

