Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

MC Lyte Is A Married Woman, See Her Wedding Photos

Congrats to the rap icon.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Love is in the air! @essence Story Link in bio

A post shared by mclyte (@mclyte) on

MC Lyte has finally found her Mr. Right, and locked it down just in time for a beautiful summer wedding.

According to Essence, the rap legend and John Wyche tied the knot over the weekend with a beautiful ceremony in Jamaica. Lyte told the mag  about her nuptials, “It was so beautiful and a fairy tale. I got my king.”

Today marks the blessing of FOREVER. #exhale #myking👑❤

A post shared by mclyte (@mclyte) on

The beach side ceremony was star-studded, including guests like Lil Mama, SWV singer Coko and Kelly Price, who serenaded the couple during the celebration. Wyche told the mag, “It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union. We are starting out with a strong foundation. A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife.”

You may recall that the emcee became engaged earlier this year after meeting her husband on Match.com in 2016. Talk about a match made in heaven.

Congrats to the happy couple!

The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

16 photos Launch gallery

The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

Continue reading The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

So, 2016 was a LOT. But among all the madness and Black Girl Magic a few of our faves took a moment to get married (or renew their vows). Flip through to see some of our fave weddings from 2016!

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest