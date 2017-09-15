Lil Kim & Remy Ma Are “Making History” In The Studio

Via |

Lil Kim and Remy Ma are easily two of Hip Hop’s strongest female voices. Kim has sold over 15 million albums over the course of her storied career, while Remy rose to prominence with the Terror Squad in the early 2000s. Together, they’re likely to produce some serious heat.

On Wednesday (September 13), the Queen Bee and Remy took to Instagram to post several shots of them in the studio together, indicating a future collaborative project is in the works.

Also On Hot 107.9: