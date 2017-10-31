Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Quad’s Advice For Everybody “Runnin’ Round Here Lyin'” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 18 hours ago
While “Married To Medicine” star Miss Quad was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” she got her hands on Rickey Smiley‘s book! She a hilariously spirited, glowing recommendation.

She explains that a lot of people need the truth because “a lot of ya’ll runnin’ round here lyin’.”Check out this hilarious exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

