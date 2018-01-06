Childish Gambino Set To Perform At Grammy Awards

Childish Gambino has been on a success high for quite some time now. Fans will finally get the opportunity to watch him perform on the Grammy Awards this year. According to XXL, his album “Awaken, My Love!” album will get some attention and we are so happy about it.
This will be his first time performing at this award show and he is ready. His album is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Urban Contemporary Album and more. It will be great to see Gambino take home some awards after performing on the stage.
While prepping for this performance he is also filming the hit show “Atlanta.” Other performers for the 2018 Grammy Awards will be Lady Gaga, Little Big Town and more. The show will air on Sunday, January 28th at 7:30 pm.
