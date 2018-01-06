National
Home > National

Childish Gambino Set To Perform At Grammy Awards

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
mtvU Woodie Awards 2014

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Childish Gambino has been on a success high for quite some time now. Fans will finally get the opportunity to watch him perform on the Grammy Awards this year. According to XXL, his album “Awaken, My Love!” album will get some attention and we are so happy about it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This will be his first time performing at this award show and he is ready. His album is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Urban Contemporary Album and more. It will be great to see Gambino take home some awards after performing on the stage.

While prepping for this performance he is also filming the hit show “Atlanta.” Other performers for the 2018 Grammy Awards will be Lady Gaga, Little Big Town and more. The show will air on Sunday, January 28th at 7:30 pm.

RELATED: How The Grammys Majorly Disrespected A Tribe Called Quest [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bruno Mars On Battling Stiff Competition For The 2018 Grammys [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Q-Tip Is Sounding Off About The Grammys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rap & R&B Grammy Nominees [PHOTOS]

47 photos Launch gallery

Rap & R&B Grammy Nominees [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rap & R&B Grammy Nominees [PHOTOS]

Rap & R&B Grammy Nominees [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest