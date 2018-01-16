Why Chris Paul Was Trying To Go Into The LA Clippers Locker Room [EXCLUSIVE]

Jay-Z continues to prove people wrong. Some thought that his “4:44 Tour” didn’t make him a lot of money, but that isn’t true. That tour was one of the highest paying solo tours he’s ever done. 50 Cent is about to start a champagne line and is ready for more business ventures.
Steve Bannon will testify, but only about his time campaigning for Donald Trump. Rock-T spoke about Chris Paul trying to confront Blake Griffin in the LA Clippers locker room. Allegedly, Griffin said something bad to Paul’s coach and he didn’t like that.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: NBA Player Lorenzen Wright’s Ex-Wife Charged With His Murder
RELATED: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Paul Go On Yacht Vacation With Their Wives [PHOTOS & VIDEO]
RELATED: Why People Are Giving Ayesha Curry The Side Eye For Comments About Being An “NBA Wife” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Meteor Explodes Over Michigan Causing A Magnitude 2.0 Earthquake
- Derez Deshon Releases “Hardaway” Visual + Toni Braxton & Birdman Remixes The Song!
- #FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This White Bikini!
- CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black Folks ‘On The Street’ Are Praising Trump
- Chrissy Teigen Has Offered To Pay McKayla Maroney’s $100K Fine To Get Out Of Her NDA
- Is Gabourey Sidibe Going To Have A New Look? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- The Hilarious Rules About Going Number 2 In Other Peoples Homes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- At Their Best: 7 Dope Artists Continuing What Aaliyah Started
- Jeff Johnson Calls Out Parents And Staff Of Basketball Team That Was Allowed To Wear Explicit Jerseys [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kim & Kanye Welcome A Healthy Babygirl