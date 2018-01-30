How Halle Berry’s Diet Is Slowing Down Her Aging Process

Halle Berry might be 51, but she doesn’t look like she’s age since getting into the acting business. Berry recently let fans in on some of her secrets in an Instagram post and some might just follow in her footsteps. According to Madame Noire, she gave details about her diet and how it has helped reverse her diabetes diagnosis.
#FitnessFriday Today let’s talk about food. I think the most important part of being healthy and in great shape largely depends on what and when you eat. Being diabetic most of my life, I have always had to take food very seriously. So for years, I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word “diet” so while you’ll see the word diet, just know I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change NOT A DIET! Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy. I also believe it’s been largely responsible for slowing down my aging process. The keto lifestyle offers so many benefits such as weight loss, (moms that’s how we get rid of our baby bellies), appetite control, more energy and better mental performance. If you’re like me, you can possibly reverse type 2 diabetes, you’ll experience better physical endurance, better skin and also less acne if that’s an issue. And it even helps control migraines! I’m sharing two links (check Stories!) that will explain the lifestyle in detail and it also offers a plan to help you get started! So today I encourage you to say yes to keto, give it a try… what do you have to lose?! 💪🏽
Berry said, “Being diabetic most of my life, I have always had to take food very seriously. So for years, I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word ‘diet’ so while you’ll see the word diet, just know I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change NOT A DIET! Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy. I also believe it’s been largely responsible for slowing down my aging process.”
This diet is high in fats, but can also focus on low-carb options. Berry over the years has also weaned herself off insulin. She said, “I swear by the ketogenic diet.” Although it can be very strict it has amazing health benefits. Would you try the same diet Halle Berry does?
