Black Tony Needs Rickey Smiley’s Help Getting His Ankle Bracelet Off [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 14 hours ago
Black Tony is upset because he violated his probation. Now, he says he has wear an ankle bracelet on his arm for 6 months. He tries to get Rickey Smiley to call in some favors from his celebrity friends. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

