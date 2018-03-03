Pregnant Celebrity Moms Dance Like They Never Have Before [VIDEO]

For some people being pregnant and doing normal activities like sleeping and walking can be hard. In a video posted by BET, Cyn Santana, Tia Mowry-Hardict, Ciara, Crystal Renay and Beyonce’s backup dancer, Dnay B show us how they get down with their baby bump. Ciara began dancing in the kitchen and then literally jumped on the sofa to kiss her son, Future.
Santana had her heels on as she sang and danced in the camera and Hardict made it look to easy with a choreographed dance. Renay was in the bathroom and rubbed her belly while Dnay B showed off her breakdancing moves. These moms better get it!
RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Kills Dance Moves While Being Six Months Pregnant [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Tia Mowry Feared She Would Never Be Able To Have Another Child
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Did Taraji P. Henson Shade Ryan Seacrest On The Oscars Red Carpet?
- Jordan Peele Makes Black History with Oscar Win
- Kendrick Lamar Speaks: “We Were Put On This Earth To Love”
- Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars
- Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J. Blige, Common And Andra Day Kill It On Stage
- Shook Ones: News Anchor Makes Use Of Mobb Deep Lyrics To Diss Trump
- Boy Bye! President Trump Claims Maxine Waters Needs ‘An IQ Test’
- Charity In Philando Castile’s Name Pays School District’s Entire Lunch Debt
- Say What? Child Spit On, Called N-Word By Firefighter At Kansas Hooters
- DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Mental Health And Depression