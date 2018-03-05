Offset Freestyles “Happy Birthday” At His Son’s Party [VIDEO]

Offset is known for his creative lyrics when he is rapping with his group The Migos. The rapper recently performed at his sons birthday party and it is something fans will never forget. Kody, Offset’s son, was turning 3 and Offset decided to put a remix to the “Happy Birthday” song.

Murda Beatz was on the keys while Offset began rapping. Some of the lyrics included, “Happy Birthday, it’s the 3-way.” His son stood there as his father performed and gave him a hug at the end. Check out this cute video!

