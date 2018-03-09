National
Beyoncè & Jay-Z Throw Mary J. Blige An Oscar After Party

Mary J. Blige is friends with a lot of people in the entertainment industry. The singer was up for two Oscar nominations, one for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song for “Mudbound.” According to Ebony, Jay-Z and Beyoncè threw a party to celebrate her accomplishments.

The event took place at Chateau Marmont and was decorated in old-school Hollywood glamour. There were only 150 people invited to the private affair and guest included Diddy, Jesse Williams, Nas and several others. Blige said, “The fam is doing something big for us tonight, I feel really blessed to have people that care about me that much. I care about them that much and it just feels really good.”

She didn’t take home any awards, but was happy to celebrate. Blige recently settled her divorce from Kendu Issacs and is looking forward to what she will do next with her career. Go head Mary J. Blige!

