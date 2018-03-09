Why Disney Is Contemplating An Oscar Campaign For “Black Panther”

“Black Panther” has made over $900 million and fans are so happy about the success of the film. The entire cast arrived at the Oscars this year and people expect for them to be their in 2019 with multiple nominations. CBR reports that Disney wants to have several Academy Award nominations for this film and is thinking about an Oscar campaign.

There aren’t any contenders as of yet, but “Black Panther” should be high on that list when it comes out. Disney executives would like to launch a “For Your Consideration” campaign for Ryan Coogler’s film. One source said, “A top Disney exec told me flat out that they would be campaigning not only Black Panther for the big prize but also the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns (from director Rob Marshall), which he was raving about, particularly for star Emily Blunt.”

If “Black Panther” is up for Best Picture it will be the first superhero movie to do so. In the coming weeks the film is expected to make a billion dollars. We can’t wait to see what happens with these Oscar nominations next year.

