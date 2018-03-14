Test
On The Rise: Have You Heard Of Renni Rucci?

Posted 21 mins ago
So we are back once again to introduce another On The Rise artist, that makes us say #WeWantRenni. Renni Rucci is a Carolina Native who we caught wind of from scrolling on the gram.

top of the line, one of a kind. 🦄 #wewantrenni 🐐 @livecomedymixtape

A post shared by #WeWantRenni (@rennirucci_) on

Issa classic. 🦄 #wewantrenni 🐐 shot by @aarondsmalls @aarondsmallsphoto

A post shared by #WeWantRenni (@rennirucci_) on

Typically a lot of female rappers get overlooked because its hard to match up with some of the existing acts that have succeeded them. ie: Queen Latifah, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Eve, Da Brat forgive me if I forgot a few.

However, after scrolling long enough on the gram we come to find out that Reni Rucci is not your average “Instagram Model” as so many would call her. She actually has bars and takes her music career very serious. She has tastefully dropped 3 music videos that can be seen below.

Now Ms. Rucci, in my opinion should not be compared to many because she has a sophisticated style of her own. But if I had to say who she reminded me of it would have to be an early Eve, Ruff Ryda days. The tone of her voice shows that she means business.

She recently posted a snippet…

…to an upcoming video release to Top Off by DJ Khaled.

Stream the whole song below.

Renni Rucci is known for exotic dancing in the Carolina’s which you all know we support the naked hustle. But by the looks of it with the path that she’s on now, it won’t be for long.

Follow Renni Rucci

@RenniRucci_

