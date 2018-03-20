Tommie Lee On Why She’s Thought About Killing Her Exes [EXCLUSIVE]

Tommie Lee is making a name for herself in the music business. She has a song out with Black Youngsta titled, “Cheat On Me And I’ll Kill You.” Headkrack asked how has she ever thought about doing such a thing.
Lee mentioned that at some point in many of her relationships she has thought about killing her exes. She also talked about how people think that she is a mean person, but she is humble and easy going. Lee was also excited to talk about her wine line and how she’s working with a new partner.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Tommie Lee On What Fans Can Expect On “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” This Season [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why The Cops Are Investigating Tommie Lee [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tommie Lee On Why She Doesn’t Talk To Scrapp Deleon Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Trey Songz Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges
- Hannibal Buress’ Comedy Show Was Cut Short After He Made This Inappropriate Joke
- All Love: 4 Things To Be Excited About From Diddy’s ‘GQ’ Interview
- Watch: Iggy Azalea Admits To Burning Nick Young’s Clothes After She Caught Him Cheating
- Planet Of The Apes: This Gorilla Walks Like A Human For One Important Reason
- Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse After This Disgusting Prank?
- This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To Do For Fun Back In The Day
- Trey Songz Responds To Assault Accusations & Turns Himself In To The Cops
- John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim, Inclusion In Hollywood and Fast Beef w/ Tyrese
- Vivica A. Fox Describes Sex With 50 Cent As PG-13, He Responds On Instagram!