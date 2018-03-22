Why Jacquees Was Arrested [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Jacquees Was Arrested

R&B singer, Jacquees got himself in a little bit of trouble with the law recently. The police tried to pull him over after they noticed he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, but he wouldn’t stop. He failed to obey instructions and it led to his arrest.

Yung Berg and A1 were recently robbed at gunpoint while in the studio. It was all caught on Instagram Live and some don’t believe this really happened. Headkrack mentioned that if being robbed was an Olympic sport he would have gold.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

