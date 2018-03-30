Keke Palmer Reveals Who She Wants To Play In A Future Film [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Keke Palmer has acted in so many films. She revealed that she loves to be challenged and hopefully in the future she will get roles that will do just that. Palmer mentioned that she wanted to play Aaliyah for a film as well as Whitney Houston.
She is excited about the release of her album “The Boss,” which will come out this year on her record label. Palmer during the interview also spoke about her industry crush and shared her last two photos she took. We can’t wait to see what more Palmer does with her career.
