Michigan Takes L In NCAA Championship Game Against Villanova

Photo by

Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Michigan Takes L In NCAA Championship Game Against Villanova

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Michigan v Villanova

Source: Brett Wilhelm / Getty

Last night was bittersweet at the U of Michigan men’s basketball team hit the court in San Antonio for the NCAA Championship game. Unfortunately, after a tough fight, the Wolverines succumbed to the Villanova Wildcats in a 79-62 loss.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Although it was a hard moment, we want to thank the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team for bringing our state to the ship! They finished the season 33-8, taking us a lot further than anticipated in the March Madness tournament.

Check out some of our tweets from last nights festivities:

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest