Michigan Takes L In NCAA Championship Game Against Villanova

1 reads Leave a comment
Last night was bittersweet at the U of Michigan men’s basketball team hit the court in San Antonio for the NCAA Championship game. Unfortunately, after a tough fight, the Wolverines succumbed to the Villanova Wildcats in a 79-62 loss.
Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone
Although it was a hard moment, we want to thank the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team for bringing our state to the ship! They finished the season 33-8, taking us a lot further than anticipated in the March Madness tournament.
Check out some of our tweets from last nights festivities:
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours