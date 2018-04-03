Michigan Takes L In NCAA Championship Game Against Villanova

Last night was bittersweet at the U of Michigan men’s basketball team hit the court in San Antonio for the NCAA Championship game. Unfortunately, after a tough fight, the Wolverines succumbed to the Villanova Wildcats in a 79-62 loss.

Although it was a hard moment, we want to thank the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team for bringing our state to the ship! They finished the season 33-8, taking us a lot further than anticipated in the March Madness tournament.

Check out some of our tweets from last nights festivities:

Jordan Poole brings the score up to 19-14. #GoBlue — HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) April 3, 2018

〽️ichigan needs to slow it down and control the ball. WE GOT THIS! #GoBlue — HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) April 3, 2018

28-37 for Villanova to end the 1st. Let’s get it back after half time Michigan 👏🏽👏🏽🏀🏀 #GoBlue — HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) April 3, 2018

We’re down by 14. We have got to get it back. #GoBlue — HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) April 3, 2018

Matthews brings the score up to 38-53. #GoBlue — HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) April 3, 2018

Welp, Villanova is up 22 with 3:10 to go. — HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) April 3, 2018

