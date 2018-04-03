Durtty Boyz Exclusives
Young Thug AKA SEX Drops Off Exclusive New Single ‘Say My Name’ featuring Dae Dae

Young Thug may have made the impression that he was stepping away from the booth for a while, but that effort was short lived as he allowed Jay Nicks to get a sneak peak in the studio of some new music he had been working on. Here are some photos of that encounter below.

The song that caught Jay Nicks attention was called ‘Say My Name’ stream the full song below and comment with us on twitter your thoughts on Thugger’s new music.

via DurttyDaily.com

