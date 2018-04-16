Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Joseph Walker III: “Stop Taking Constructive Criticism From People That Have Never Constructed Anything” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 15 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Bishop Joseph Walker III wants to encourage you in his new book, “No Opportunity Wasted: The Art Of Execution.” He spoke to Rickey Smiley about how everyone has a purpose and you must live your life in purpose. Walker also mentioned that there are so many people with visions, but don’t know how to execute plans to make things happen.

There can also be people in your life that try to criticize what you are doing, but hasn’t constructed anything for themselves. He also wants you to stop trying to copy others and put time in making things for yourself. Walker said, “People see your glory, but don’t know your story.” Listen to Bishop Joseph Walker III inspiring words.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: Bishop Joseph Walker “There’s A Bright Side Somewhere” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bishop Joseph Walker Explains Why It’s Okay To Let People Go From Your Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Arizona Mom Used A Stun Gun To Get Her Kids To Church On Easter Sunday

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest