Eminem Celebrates Milestone That’s Much Bigger Than His Coachella Performance [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop | 04.23.18
Leave a comment

Eminem gave an amazing performance at Coachella last night and fans loved every minute of it. He closed the show out and also celebrated 10 years sober. The rapper received his pin and was overjoyed.

Kanye West is also working on a song with Nas for his new album that will be released on June 15th. Four people are left dead after a shooter walked into The Waffle House and killed them. One man was able to take down the shooter and take away his gun, but he is still on the loose.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Does Joe Budden’s Have Beef With Eminem? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Eminem Opens Up About How Drug Addiction Almost Ended His Career

RELATED: Why The Tracklist To Eminem’s Upcoming Album Has Fans Uneasy [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Coachella Celebrity Fashion & Style [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

Coachella Celebrity Fashion & Style [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Coachella Celebrity Fashion & Style [PHOTOS]

Coachella Celebrity Fashion & Style [PHOTOS]

Coachella launches festival season and that means festival style to inspire you all Spring and Summer 2018. We rounded up a gallery of all the celebs best festival fashion. Click through our gallery and let us know which looks are your favorite.

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now