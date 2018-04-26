Will Meek Mill And Nicki Minaj Get Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

Meek Mill is a free man and will be back to court in June. Some say this might be his time to begin dating Nicki Minaj again. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she hasn’t been hot since Meek left her.

Tokyo Toni tried to sue Wendy Williams, but now the lawsuit for $1 million has been dismissed. Gary mentioned that she couldn’t afford to serve Wendy. We will have to see if she tries to serve her at another time.

