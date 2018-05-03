Why Kevin Hart Is No Longer Close With His Longtime Friend [EXCLUSIVE]

Months ago Kevin Hart made headlines after he was caught cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish. Kevin talked about how someone was trying to extort him and found out it was his longtime friend, Jonathan Todd “J.T.” Jackson. He is now facing two felony counts after trying to get money from Kevin for the sex-tape.
Da Brat and Rickey Smiley mentioned that this is the reason you can’t trust anyone and it’s very hurtful. They also spoke about Sasha Obama at Broccoli Festival hanging out with Cardi B and Offset. Gary With Da Tea doesn’t think that was a good idea, but she was just trying to live her life.
