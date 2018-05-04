Entertainment News
‘Beauty Shop’ Playwriter Shelly Garrett Dead At 71

Shelly Garrett

According to BlackAmericaWeb, ‘Beauty Shop’ playwriter Shelly Garrett has died at the age of 71. He suffered from cancer and leaves behind a legacy that has impacted today’s greats, such as Tyler Perry. R.I.P.

