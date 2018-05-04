‘Beauty Shop’ Playwriter Shelly Garrett Dead At 71

0 reads Leave a comment
According to BlackAmericaWeb, ‘Beauty Shop’ playwriter Shelly Garrett has died at the age of 71. He suffered from cancer and leaves behind a legacy that has impacted today’s greats, such as Tyler Perry. R.I.P.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
See Also: Shelly Garrett Talks The 30 Year Anniversary Of Beauty Shop, Tyler Perry & More [VIDEO]
