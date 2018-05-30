Drake & Pusha T Continue Their Feud With New Diss Records [Listen]

Over the weekend, Pusha T delivered a solid 7 track EP titled, ‘Daytona’ executive produced by Kanye West.

On the project, Pusha T addresses longtime rivals, Birdman, Lil Wayne and Drake over ghostwriting rumors and monetary issues.

Just hours later, Drake delivered a disrespectful response with “Duppy Freestyle” where he questions Pusha T’s street credibility, his longtime girlfriend and even calls out Kayne West for being a hypocrite.

Nicki Minaj has even jumped in the beef in defense of her label mate, Drake.

Niggaz gon run that Quentin shit in the fkn ground like Drake don’t write 4 himself & OTHERS! Ya enemies will remix, reinvent & TRY 2make u RELIVE some old shit for YEARS 2 come when they have NOTHING ON U! Knock it off. Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 27, 2018

Today, Pusha T responded with “The Story of Adidon” where he calls out Drake for being a deadbeat father to porn stars, Sophie Brussaux’s newborn son and says he has daddy issues.

So far, Drake has yet to respond but the ghostwriter in question, Quentin Miller just released a tell-all track titled, “Destiny”. Listen below.

