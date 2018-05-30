CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Drake & Pusha T Continue Their Feud With New Diss Records [Listen]

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

Over the weekend, Pusha T delivered a solid 7 track EP titled, ‘Daytona’ executive produced by Kanye West.

On the project, Pusha T addresses longtime rivals, Birdman, Lil Wayne and Drake over ghostwriting rumors and monetary issues.

Just hours later, Drake delivered a disrespectful response with “Duppy Freestyle” where he questions Pusha T’s street credibility, his longtime girlfriend and even calls out Kayne West for being a hypocrite.

Nicki Minaj has even jumped in the beef in defense of her label mate, Drake.

Today, Pusha T responded with “The Story of Adidon” where he calls out Drake for being a deadbeat father to porn stars, Sophie Brussaux’s newborn son and says he has daddy issues.

So far, Drake has yet to respond but the ghostwriter in question, Quentin Miller just released a tell-all track titled,  “Destiny”. Listen below.

Lalaa Shepard

