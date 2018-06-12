J. Prince Tells How He Tried To Warn Biggie His Life Was In Danger [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

06.12.18
J. Prince has been in the music game for quite sometime. He spoke to Headkrack about the time he was hanging out and heard from the streets that things could possibly happen to Biggie. J. Prince mentioned that he spoke to Diddy about it because he didn’t want to know something and not share it with Biggie’s team.

He recalls warning Diddy and believed at that time received it.

They felt secure at the time, but Biggie still ended up being murdered and we still don’t know who committed this crime. Headkrack spoke about how he believes if Tupac and Biggie got the chance to go into a room and settle things both would still be with us.

J. Prince also spoke out about the Pusha T and Drake beef. After speaking about it he began receiving threatening text messages. He mentioned it doesn’t mean nothing to him and said, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”

