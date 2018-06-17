Director X Talks About His Favorite Films [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 06.17.18
Director X is excited about “Superfly,” coming to theaters this weekend. He has always been a lover of films and spoke about how, “The Terminator,” “The Godfather” and “Alien” is some of his favorite films. Director X also enjoys Japanese anime.

During the interview Headkrack tried to ask about the people that didn’t get the role, but he didn’t tell.

Director X did say though that leading actors should stay in shape and keep the sexy. He also spoke about growing up in Toronto and the transition of living here.

Director X Talks About His Favorite Films [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

