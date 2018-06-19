CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jay Rock “The Bloodiest,” Miguel “R.A.N.” & More | Daily Visuals 6.18.18

Jay Rock lives in a bloody world and Miguel finds himself on the run while in love. Today's Daily Visuals

0 reads
Leave a comment

In a weekend that saw album releases from Nas and then Jay-Z and Beyonce, Jay Rock’s latest LP Redemption was so hard it was able to bogart some attention away from the aforementioned legends.

Capitalizing on his current buzz the LA representative comes through with a hard-hitting clip to “The Bloodiest” where the metaphors for white supremacy are cleverly executed and a pair of OG Jordan IV’s get blooded up. That shot hurt sneakerheads all over the world.

On a softer note Miguel blesses the soundtrack to Superfly with some soul soothing R&B and in his visual to “R.A.N.” finds himself running from the plug with a bag filled with cash and a ride or die by his side.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joe Moses featuring Wiz Khalifa, Z featuring Tory Lanez, and more.

JAY ROCK – “THE BLOODIEST”

MIGUEL – “R.A.N.”

JOE MOSES FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “BAG”

Z FT. TORY LANEZ – “SPECIAL4U”

NF – “WHY”

GALLANT & A$AP FERG – “DOESN’T MATTER REMIX”

SHAD DA GOD – “POSED TO DO”

O.T. GENASIS – “CASH ON IT”

KREPT & KONAN FT. JHENE AIKO – “WRONGS”

Jay Rock “The Bloodiest,” Miguel “R.A.N.” & More | Daily Visuals 6.18.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

17 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Jay Rock “The Bloodiest,” Miguel “R.A.N.” & More | Daily Visuals 6.18.18

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close