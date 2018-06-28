Why You Shouldn’t Listen To Drake’s New Album “Scorpion” In The Gym [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake’s new album “Scorpion,” comes out tomorrow and people are wondering which Drake fans will get. Headkrack mentioned we’ve had the rap, R&B and Caribbean. He even recalls a time listening to a Drake album in the gym going extra hard with the hip-hop and then Drake began singing. Headkrack almost dropped the weight on his head when he heard the song.

When Headkrack pictures Drake in the booth singing R&B it’s probably with a toe ring on, topless and his hands folded. The album will be a double feature so hopefully it’s something you can listen to in the car with your girl and with your friends chilling.

XXXTentacion’s open casket funeral was yesterday and federal agents believe they know the other two guys in question for the murder. Hopefully they get caught soon.

