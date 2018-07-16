Who else is doing what Drake is doing? Headkrack spoke about Drake going on “Fire In The Booth Series” with Charlie Sloth in the UK. He killed his rap and Headkrack believes he lost two battles, one against Meek Mill and Pusha T, but won the war.
Drake will continue to be the peoples champion. Snoop Dogg is also making headlines after Selena Powell claims he’s cheating on his wife with her. Selena is also the woman that claimed Offset got her pregnant and she really was never pregnant.
RELATED: Drake Becomes First Artist To Leave Cash Money Deal On Top
RELATED: The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: The Drake & Kanye West Mysterious Cold War Explained [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The Group Together Peacefully
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About Tommie’s Bad Behavior
- Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder
- 90’s Kids Rejoice: ‘Rugrats’ Has Been Green-Lit For New Episodes And A Live-Acton Movie
- Wiz Khalifa “Rolling Papers 2,” Desiigner “Shoot” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.18
- Black Tony Feels Some Type Of Way About T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Drake Lost 2 Battles, But Won The War [EXCLUSIVE]
- Would You Rather Have Bomb Sex Or Stability In A Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Did Snoop Dogg Cheat On His Wife With The Woman Who Falsely Accused Offset Of Getting Her Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Wiz Khalifa Talks About How He Stays Connected With His Son [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]
The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
How Drake Lost 2 Battles, But Won The War [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com