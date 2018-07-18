CLOSE
Reec Treats The City With a Free Book Bags & BBQ Event – Sunday 7/22/18

Reec Treats The City Free BBQ & Back To School Give Away

Sunday July 22, 2018

10am-3pm

Fair Oaks Park

Address1465 W Booth Rd Ext SW, Marietta, GA 30008

Free Hair CutsFree FoodCommunity ResourcesActivities

Free School supplies (Limit 2 per family while supplies last)

Sponsored By Fair Oaks Rec Center – Positive American Youth – Reec – Wendy’s – Hot 107.9

Pictures from last year:

This list is not in any specific order.

