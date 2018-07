Game trucks, frozen treats, pop corn, games, tons of give away items, live entertainment and stuffed book bags are what hundreds of metro Atlanta youth experienced during Reec’s Summer Camp Take Over Tour 2018! Special thanks to Positive American Youth, Amerigroup, John Foy & Associates and Hot 107.9 for making this summer so special to all the camps that where taken over and helping to make lasting memories for so many youth before they go back to school.

Also On Hot 107.9: