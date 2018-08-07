CLOSE
Election Day
No Amount Of Black Pastors Praying With Trump Will Help His Approval Ratings Among African-Americans

Trump tried and failed.

Last week, a group of Black pastors sat down with President Donald Trump for a photo-op. With no agenda, and after Trump already refused to meet with the NAACP and Reverend Al Sharpton, Dr. King’s niece, Alveda King, Pastor Darrell Scott and reality star Pastor John Gray embarrassed themselves on live television. Maybe Trump’s team thought this meeting with so-called faith leaders would help his approval ratings with the Black community. Don’t count on it. 

“There won’t be any significant changes to support for the president from the black community, based on historical voting patterns,” The Washington Post reported. “How black Protestants vote overlaps significantly with black Americans in general, meaning Trump lost their support in 2016 and has continued to poll poorly with the groups.”

The Post also reported Trump’s approval rating among Black folks at 13 percent was likely lower. In addition, “unless there are significant changes between now and the midterm elections in Trump’s approach to leadership — particularly when it comes to issues affecting black Americans, that view will probably lead to black Americans voting against candidates hoping to expand Trump’s vision of making America great.”

In case you missed it, Scott called Trump “pro-Black” at the press conference.

“This is probably the most pro-active administration regarding urban America and the faith-based community in my lifetime,” he said. “This is probably going to be the most pro-Black president that we’ve had in our lifetime. … This president wants to prove something to our community. Our faith-based community and our ethnic community.”

Watch below:

No Amount Of Black Pastors Praying With Trump Will Help His Approval Ratings Among African-Americans was originally published on newsone.com

