How Kim Kardashian Lied To North West [EXCLUSIVE]

08.13.18
Gary With Da Tea is dishing it all out about Kim Kardashian. Her oldest daughter, North West is getting pretty big and is asking Kim some very interesting questions. Kim mentioned recently on social media that North asked why she’s famous and she said because they have a television show.

Gary isn’t happy with that response because he said it’s a lie. He believes Kim should add Ray J, Reggie Bush and several others she dated made her famous. Gary even brought up the video she did with Ray J and sexy photos she has everywhere. He thinks in the next 10 years North will have even more questions and she won’t be able to lie about it.

04.10.18
12.08.16
12.07.16
12.19.16
