How Nicki Minaj’s Album Is For All Seasons [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj shocked everyone as she released her “Queen” album early. Headkrack spoke about listening to it and believes there are songs all seasons, but believes she shouldn’t of had as many tracks. He also spoke about “Barbie Dreams,” where she speaks her mind about DJ Khaled, 50 Cent and several others.
After Headkrack played the track Da Brat couldn’t help but talk about how much she loves the album. She can even quote certain lyrics from it. Headkrack mentioned that the entire album isn’t for a male audience, but he thinks she did a great job. They also spoke about “BlacKkKlansman” making $11 million in theaters this weekend.
