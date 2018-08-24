Things are heating up between Tamar Braxton and Phaedra Parks! Tamar is not happy with Phaedra because she’s filming with her sister, Traci Braxton for “Braxton Family Values.” Everyone was allegedly supposed to be boycotting the show, but WE TV has decided to add other people such as Flava Flav and more into the mix.
Tamar is not happy about it and we will see what happens with that. “Girls Trip 2” is happening and fans are so excited. Regina Hall spoke about it during a recent interview, but didn’t give any details.
Why Tamar Braxton Is Beefing With Phaedra Parks [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com