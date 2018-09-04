Why Black Tony Is Getting Emotional Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but at this point that isn’t surprising. Rickey Smiley told Black Tony that Jahlion Sound played Gucci Mane just for him this morning. Black Tony started getting really emotional because Gucci Mane brings him so much joy.
He started crying as he told Rickey that everyone needs to love Gucci. Black Tony even described listening to his music being like eating warm oatmeal. It makes him feel all good inside.
RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Someone Else To Be His Dad [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Friend Ran Up On The Stage At The Beyonce Concert [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Crying About His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Bobby Brown puts Janet Jackson Out The Bedroom in Biopic?!!!
- Trump On Colin Kaepernick Headlining Nike’s Campaign: ‘A Terrible Message!’
- Eminem “Fall,” DJ Durel & Migos “Hot Summer” & More | Daily Visuals 9.4.18
- 7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ On BET
- Floyd Mayweather Supporting Chris Brown’s Baby Mama’s Business?
- Was Rae Sremmurd’s Home Invasion An Inside Job? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Lil Pump Confirms He Will Have To Serve Time In Jail [Video]
- Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured on ‘FIFA 19’s’ Epic Soundtrack
- City Girls #Canceled After Old Tweets About Blue Ivy Carter, Haitians & Gay Men Resurface
- Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support Of Colin Kaepernick Campaign
Gucci Mane [PHOTOS]
Gucci Mane [PHOTOS]
1. Gucci Mane1 of 31
2. BET Hip Hop Awards 2010 – Arrivals2 of 31
3. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – October 05, 20173 of 31
4. Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine – Inside4 of 31
5. Gucci Mane Mixtape Listening Party5 of 31
6. Rolling Loud Southern California6 of 31
7. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Roaming Show7 of 31
8. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals8 of 31
9. Gucci Mane Signs Copies Of His New Book ‘The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane’9 of 31
10. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Show10 of 31
11. Gucci Mane Hosts LIV11 of 31
12. Keyshia Kaoir Birthday Celebration12 of 31
13. Gucci Mane Album Release Party13 of 31
14. Gucci Mane Album Release Party14 of 31
15. Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks15 of 31
16. Air + Style Los Angeles 201816 of 31
17. ComplexCon 201717 of 31
18. Tournament Weekend Celebration Hosted by Gucci Mane18 of 31
19. Gucci Mane Hosts Compound19 of 31
20. Gucci Mane Album Release Party20 of 31
21. Gucci Mane Album Release Party21 of 31
22. 2017 BET Awards – Roaming Show22 of 31
23. Reebok x Gucci Mane23 of 31
24. JMBLYA 2017 – Dallas – Front Of House Photos24 of 31
25. Gucci Mane ‘Woptober’ Album Release Party25 of 31
26. Gucci Mane Invades ‘The Whoolywood Shuffle’26 of 31
27. Gucci Mane Visits BET’s ‘106 & Park’ – June 1, 201027 of 31
28. Gucci Mane #BirthdayBashATL201728 of 31
29. Roskilde Festival 2017 – Day 629 of 31
30. Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks – March 6, 201130 of 31
31. 2010 Vh1 Hip Hop Honors – Show31 of 31
Why Black Tony Is Getting Emotional Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com