Bow Wow Admits He Was Addicted To Lean

As fans still mourn Mac Miller’s passing, Bow Wow is sharing some of his personal experience to help others. He recently admitted he fought his own demons when it came to drugs.

In a series of tweets the So So Def Records star revealed he had a serious problem when it came to prescription-strength cough syrup. Apparently Shad was pouring up heavy about 10 years ago and it almost cost him his life. “To the youth- Stop with these dumb ass drugs. Im going to let something out. When me and omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean everyday! When yall saw me on BET going off on torae i was high off lean. My attitude everything changed. My fans started to…”.

To the youth- Stop with these dumb ass drugs. Im going to let something out. When me and omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean everyday! When yall saw me on BET going off on torae i was high off lean. My attitude everything changed. My fans started to… — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 10, 2018

He went to further detail how he missed shows during Chris Brown’s 2007 Up Close & Personal tour due to his addiction. “I never felt a pain like that ever. It was summer but i was walking round with 3 hoodies on because i was so cold. I missed the chicago show of that tour baltimore show BECAUSE I WAS F***ING HIGH AND SICK!!!! that sh*t is not cool and i was doing it to be cool!” he explained. And to no one’s surprise his infamous in studio rant on BET was fueled by lean.

His posts soon turned to an anti-drug PSA for teens. Moss encouraged young people to abstain from drugs and live a clean life. “Kick that sh*t! Be a good son or daughter. Be the best you. Ima start being more vocal. We gotta save the youth from going out early”.

Kick that shit! Be a good son or daughter. Be the best you. Ima start being more vocal. We gotta save the youth from going out early. Parents watch your kids. Explain to them. We want yall to live man. I almost died fucking with syrup. To this day im affected my stomach will — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 10, 2018

In 2018 the “Like You” rapper has been very vocal on social media causing many to question if he is mentally stable or not. Most recently he allegedly lost it a Growing Up Hip Hop taping in August. Let’s hope him urging kids to don’t do drugs becomes to the new #BowWowChallenge.

Via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com

Bow Wow Admits He Was Addicted To Lean was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: