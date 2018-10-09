All The Things Nikki Haley Could Do After Leaving Her UN Gig

Speculation was abounding over the next job move for President Trump’s United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley after her surprising resignation announcement Tuesday morning.

Trump and Haley held what appeared to be a hastily arranged press meeting in the White House to announce her departure from the post at the end of the year, the Washington Post reported.

Haley said she needed a break after serving six years as South Carolina governor and two years at the United Nations.

President Trump and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will meet in the Oval Office amid reports that she is resigning https://t.co/osqwp8sQPU — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 9, 2018

Haley was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, to immigrant parents from India. The 46-year-old, whose birth name is Nimrata Randhawa, was appointed to serve at the United Nations even though she had no experience working in international relations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clemson University. Before becoming governor, Haley served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011.

Where does she go now after her U.N. gig? Haley has already ruled out a 2020 presidential run. And she’s unlikely to challenge South Carolina’s Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham for his seat, according to The State.

“I look forward to supporting the president in the next election,” she said at the press meeting, leaving the door open to perhaps a fulltime position with Trump’s re-election campaign.

There was also many job opportunities in the White House, such as replacing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

If that job doesn’t interest Haley, she could take over whatever projects Ivanka Trump has been working on in the White House. They would, in essence, replace each other—with Ivanka going to the United Nations.

Haley has already penned one book, titled Can’t Is Not An Option. She may be planning to write another book—one that could pave the way for a 2024 presidential run.

If she’s leaving her post under negative circumstances, there’s also the possibility of a tell all book about the Trump administration.

While there’s doubt about Haley competing for Graham’s senate seat, she get appointed to the Senate if Trump decides to make Graham his next attorney general.

@maddow could Nikki Haley be appointed as senator for Lindsey Graham, if he is to become the next Attorney General? — Christina (@ChristinaFavs) October 9, 2018

There’s also speculation that Trump wants Haley on his 2020 ticket as her vice president.

It's pretty obvious why @nikkihaley resigned today. Not sure why no one has pointed it out yet including @realDonaldTrump . #TrumpHaley2020 Sorry Mike Pence. Maybe next time. — Jay Mcfarland (@JayMcfarland) October 9, 2018

Maybe she will do nothing and just retire

The night she won the GOP nod for governor in 2010 @Campaign_Carl, then with @FoxNews, asked me "What's next?" I replied, "Celebrate the win tonight, get some rest, and figure out the rest tomorrow." Let the woman enjoy some peace and quiet after 8 years of hard, successful work. — Zach Pippin (@zachpippin) October 9, 2018

With her new overseas connections and access to the administration, there’s a possibility that Haley may decided to earn big bucks as a lobbyist.

And of course, there’s probably a seat waiting for her at Fox News as a commentator.

The possibilities seem endless.

