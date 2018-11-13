Gary’s Tea: Twitter Is Outraged Over Serena Williams GQ Cover, Towanda Braxton Buys Herself A Mansion & More [VIDEO]

Serena Williams landed the cover of GQ and while fans should be celebrating their outraged. She is “Woman Of The Year” and fans are upset because woman was in quotation marks.
They spoke out on Twitter about how GQ is trying to say she isn’t a woman, but Gary With Da Tea had the story behind why it’s like that. Virgil Abloh, who styled her for the shoot always uses quotation marks as his signature. Gary mentioned that before getting mad some people need to do their research.
In other news, Towanda Braxton is making headlines after buying herself a $420,000 mansion in Georgia. She recently got divorced after being married for 12 years and clearly has been saving all her coins. The house has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a wine room as well as a pool. Rickey Smiley mentioned that Gary needs to upgrade himself and stop living inside his one-bedroom apartment.
Check out some photos of Serena Williams below!
