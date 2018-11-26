CLOSE
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida State Fan Who Posted Image Of FSU Coach Willie Taggart Being Lynched

Twitter users are dragging Hilton for its silence.

Updated November 26, 2018, 11:45 p.m. EDT

Hilton Grand Vacations suspended Tom Shand, its employee who was accused of posting an image of Florida State head coach Willie Taggart being lynched, the Tallahassee Democrat reported on Monday.

“Our concern regarding this situation is a top priority. The team member responsible has been suspended while further action is being considered. We want to ensure all Team Members’ behavior is consistent with our values and code of conduct,” said Lauren George, a spokeswoman for Hilton Garden Vacations, without naming Shand.

Original Story:

Demands increased Monday morning for the firing of the Florida State University football fan who posted an image on social media of the Black head coach hanging from a noose.

The Twitter and Facebook accounts associated with the fan were deleted by Sunday evening, but not before social media users identified him as Tom Shand of the Hilton Grand Vacations in Orlando.

See Also: Florida State Football Fan Posts A Picture Of Head Coach Willie Taggart Being Lynched

Florida State University’s football team lost in a blow out on Saturday to rival University of Florida 41-14. After the defeat, Shand allegedly directed his anger at first-year coach Willie Taggart.

Screenshots preserved on social media showed that a Facebook account associated with Shand’s name posted a black-and-white picture of a Black man being lynched with Taggart’s face superimposed on the image. The meme was accompanied by the words: “BELIEVE IN SOMETHING … EVEN IF IT MEANS SACRIFICING YOUR REP.”

Outrage over the post was swift, as growing numbers of social media users condemned Shand and called on Hilton Grand Vacations to give him the boot.

“As a HiltonHonors member, I’m disgusted by #TomShand despicable post regarding #willietaggart Head Coach at FSUFootball. There should be no place in our society or your company for such racist views. Thank GOD we’re MarriottRewards members,” Twitter user @mspaulasardinas posted.

A LinkedIn page with Shand’s name and photograph said he was a student at Florida State from 1997 – 2000 before graduating from Purdue University Global with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Shand apparently has a history of spewing racism at African-American football coaches. Social media users uncovered comments Shand made about former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith.

The Orlando Sentinel received no response for comments on Sunday from the Hilton Grand Vacations corporate office.

Here are a few more tweets that call for Shand’s firing:

Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave You In Tears

Will Amber Guyger Be Charged With Murder? Former Dallas DA Weighs In On Shooting Of Botham Jean

Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

The highly politicized so-called "caravan" of Central Americans who the president has used to try to strike fear in the heart of citizens finally reached the U.S. border on Sunday. And, as anticipated, a hostile greeting was awaiting them in the form of aggressive border patrol agents who fired off tear gas at migrants who were being denied their legal right to seek asylum in the United States. https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1066866674689851392 In many instances, the targets of the tear gas were women and children, who were trying to cross into the U.S. from the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. News correspondent James Frederick told NPR on Sunday that "lots of families, lots of kids who, although they weren't close there, have been feeling the effects of tear gas." https://twitter.com/j_pedneault/status/1066807910724972545 One image from the border going viral was captured by a Reuters photographer and showed a woman at the border, presumably a mother, clutching to two small children, one barefoot, while running away from a smoking tear gas canister nearby. The horrifying scene seemed to especially resonate with Black leaders in particular, who took to social media to express their disapproval and outrage over how America has decided to treat women and children guilty of nothing more than attempting to seek refuge in a country that pretends to pride itself on being welcoming to all. https://twitter.com/AndrewGillum/status/1066862009021550593 https://twitter.com/AyannaPressley/status/1066861809003622400 https://twitter.com/CornellWBrooks/status/1066872330855636992 The violent confrontation at the border came nearly a week after a federal judge shut down the president's illegal attempt to change immigration laws that allow people seeking refuge from violence abroad to apply for asylum in the U.S. “The rule barring asylum for immigrants who enter the country outside a port of entry irreconcilably conflicts with the INA and the expressed intent of Congress," U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar wrote Monday in his decision to block Trump's attempt to limit the ability of immigrants to request asylum. "Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden.” After getting shut down, Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to put the onus on Mexico to stop asylum seekers from entering the U.S. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1066685057648214018 The messy episode took place about two months before a "Blue wave" of newly elected, progressive Democrats were scheduled to be inaugurated, bringing with them a very pro-immigration agenda that could flex the House's newfound power on the left. In a possible indication of just that, New York Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Sunday evening, "Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime." https://twitter.com/Ocasio2018/status/1066842211084627968 Below, we've compiled a handful of photos from the border in Tijuana to underscore the humanitarian crisis that U.S. immigration policy has fostered. SEE ALSO: What Tighter Border Enforcement Means For Black Immigrants The U.S. Immigration Border Policy Is Literally Killing People

Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida State Fan Who Posted Image Of FSU Coach Willie Taggart Being Lynched was originally published on newsone.com

