Vic Mensa Shares What’s Next For His Career & More [VIDEO]

Vic Mensa released his new project, Hooligans, at midnight. He was in Detroit for Hot 107.5’s Who’s Next Showcase Series and made his way to the studio. The Chicago native talks new music, his upcoming clothing line and producing music.

Vic first appeared on the music scene as a member of the band, Kids These Days. After a successful career with the band, Vic dropped his first solo mixtape, Innanetape, in 2013. Mensa continued to release many other projects including There’s A Lot Going On, The Autobiography and now Hooligans.

Hooligans is available on all streaming platforms with features from Ty Dolla Sign and Legendary R&B superstar, Charlie Wilson.

