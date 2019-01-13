CLOSE
Test
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
Juelz Santana And Kimbella Get Married [VIDEO]
Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Leads With 13 Nominations…
Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This…
2020 Here We Come! Sources Claim Senator Kamala…
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…
Dear Millennials: You’re Not Lazy, You’re Burnt Out
Rickey Smiley To Co-Host 20th Annual Super Bowl…
Trending Topics: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Get Early Release…
Gary’s Tea: Offset Allegedly Not Helping With Baby…
Jeff Johnson On Why R. Kelly’s Music Needs…
Nicki Minaj Threatens To Spill Meek Mill’s Secrets
Is Robert Townsend Trying To Make A B.A.P.S…
Tia & Tamera Mowry Take To Social Media…
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…
Sparkle Releases New Music After The Final Episode…
Gary’s Tea: Tamar Braxton Faces Backlash Over Tweets…
7 items
Cuteness Overload: Photos Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl…
12 items
All The Times Blu Ivy Was Giving Us…
“Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Listeners Weigh In On…
Trending Topics: Shaquille O’Neal To Help Pay For…
Memphis Grizzlies Players Fight Each Other During Team…
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: “Your Attitude Determines Your Altitude”
Gary’s Tea: Saint West Allegedly Spits On Kid…
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby…
Toni Braxton And Birdman Call It Quits 
Kobe Bryant & His Wife Vanessa Expecting 4th…
#MichelleTaughtMe: Michelle Obama’s Book Inspires Curriculum For Black…
Has Cassie Found A New Man? [PHOTOS]
15 items
Then & Now: Denzel Washington Over The Years…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Rutgers Law School Appoints First Black Woman Dean

“I know that our institution has a very bright future and will continue to provide a high-quality legal education” says Kimberly Mutcherson.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Black women are continuing to break major racial barriers in the realm of academia. According to the Journal of Blacks in Higher Education, Kimberly Mutcherson was recently selected to become the dean of Rutgers University’s law school.

Mutcherson’s historic appointment is one of many firsts, the news outlet writes. She is the first woman, the first Black person and the first LGBT individual to serve in this role. Mutcherson started her journey at Rutgers 17 years ago as an assistant professor. She then moved up the ranks and in 2015 was named vice dean of the New Jersey-based university’s law school.

Mutcherson—who earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a juris doctorate degree from Columbia Law School—has conducted research surrounding reproductive justice. During her career she’s worked with the Center for Reproductive Rights and the HIV Law Project. “I am thrilled to be able to continue my service to Rutgers law as co-dean,” said Mutcherson, according to the Philadelphia Tribune. “I know that our institution has a very bright future and will continue to provide a high-quality legal education and produce lawyers who change the profession and the world for the better.”

Rutgers University-Camden Chancellor Phoebe A. Haddon said that Mutcherson will play an integral role in building upon the momentum and energy at Rutgers Law. “She is passionate about the value of a legal education that prepares creative thinkers who are ready to be leaders in virtually every aspect of our society. She sees with clarity the role of the law in protecting individual rights” said Haddon.

Mutcherson started her new role on January 1. Her appointment comes just months after Olivette Otele made history by becoming the first Black woman history professor in the UK after being selected to teach at Bath Spa University.

SEE ALSO:

Olivette Otele Becomes First Black Woman History Professor In The UK

Harvard Has Four Black Women Faculty Deans For First Time In University’s History

Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown Is Granted Clemency And Has Life Sentence Commuted

16 photos Launch gallery

Cyntoia Brown Is Granted Clemency And Has Life Sentence Commuted

Continue reading Cyntoia Brown Is Granted Clemency And Has Life Sentence Commuted

Cyntoia Brown Is Granted Clemency And Has Life Sentence Commuted

[caption id="attachment_3810077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot[/caption] A Black woman serving life in prison in Tennessee for fatally defending herself as a teenager has had her sentence commuted, according to a new report. Cyntoia Brown, who was 16 years old in 2004 when she shot and killed Johnny Mitchell Allen, 43, in self-defense, was on Monday granted clemency by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, the Associated Press reported. https://twitter.com/insaintity/status/1082336753166385152 The 30-year-old was reportedly expected to be released from prison in August of this year. https://twitter.com/rolandsmartin/status/1082324176139104256 "Haslam said Monday that he would show mercy to the now 30-year-old," the AP wrote. "She will remain on parole for 10 years." The AP continued: "Brown said in a statement that she will do everything to justify Haslam’s faith in her and thanked her family for their support." It should be noted that Haslam commuted Brown's sentence and didn't pardon her, which means she will still have a criminal record. The Tennessean published Brown's full statement about being granted clemency: “Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me. I want to thank those at the Tennessee Department of Corrections who saw something in me worth salvaging, especially Ms. Connie Seabrooks for allowing me to participate in the Lipscomb LIFE Program. It changed my life. I am also grateful to those at the Tennessee Department of Corrections who will work with me over the next several months to help me in the transition from prison to the free world. Thank you to Dr. Richard Goode and Dr. Kate Watkins and all of you at Lipscomb University for opening up a whole new world for me. I have one course left to finish my Bachelor’s degree, which I will complete in May 2019." Brown was arrested in 2004 after she thought Allen was reaching for a gun when he tried to solicit her for sex. Prosecutors argued she wanted to rob him and was not defending herself. After being tried as an adult, Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006. Due in part to outrage on social media and attention from celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, Brown's story went viral. Her case went all the way to the Tennessee Supreme Court, which ruled last month that she couldn't become eligible for parole until she served at least 50 years in prison. She had already served more than a decade behind bars as of Monday's ruling. The jubilant reactions from Monday's decision reverberated across social media and underscored how big of a legal win this was for social justice advocates who have been fighting for Brown's freedom for years.

Rutgers Law School Appoints First Black Woman Dean was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close